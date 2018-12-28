Yami Gautam Instagram photos: The young and dynamic actress of B-town Yami Gautam uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page lately. In the photo, the diva was seen wearing a simple white shirt and denim jeans. Though her attire looked way too simple she managed to rock in it.

Yami Gautam Instagram photos: Uri actress Yami Gautam slew the Internet lately after she uploaded a photo on her official Instagram page. In the photo, the diva was seen wearing a simple white shirt and denim jeans. Though her attire looked way too simple she managed to rock in it. Her simplicity and elegance surely added more beauty to it.

The diva has lately garnered a lot of attention on social media for her new look-that is her short hair and has hit headlines for her upcoming film: The Surgical Strike. She marked her debut in Bollywood with the film–Vicky Donor that was a commercial success and the beauty was well praised for her outstanding performance in the movie.

In the below photo, the young and dynamic Yami is seen wearing a shimmery blue-coloured dress while she poses for the camera with a sassy smirk on her face.

The diva opted for subtle makeup as her dress was pretty loud and only smokey eyes and light lip shade went well with the heavy outfit. She completed the look with beach stilettoes and classy black watch.

