Ahead of Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s China release, the new poster for the China box office of Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been unveiled. In the poster, both Akshay and Bhumi can be seen holding hands in front of a toilet. The film has been titled Toilet Hero for the local audiences in China. The film will be released in China on June 8 this year in across 4300 screens. The Chinese audience seems to be in love with Bollywood films and the tremendous success of films like PK, Dangal, Secret Superstar at the China box office is a proof.

Toilet Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is backed by Neeraj Pandey and Akshay. The cast also includes Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma in key roles and was a major blockbuster in India.

This year, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium were also released in China and emerged as major blockbusters at the China box office. Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected around Rs 295.32 crore. Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium also collected more than Rs 150 crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to social media to share the Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s latest poster for China.

“#ToiletEkPremKatha opens in China this Friday [8 June 2018] across 4300 screens… Titled #ToiletHero for the local audiences… New poster for China,” wrote Taran Adarsh.

While Dangal earned around Rs 1,850 crore, Secret Superstar registered Rs 760 crore businesses in China. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was released on 11 August 2017 in India and is a satirical comedy in support of government campaigns to improve sanitation conditions in India, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

