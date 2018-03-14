Amitabh Bachchan's first look from his much-awaited film Thugs of Hindostan is not out yet. The rumours of Big B's first look from the film started after an alleged photo of the megastar started doing rounds on social media. Despite an uncanny resemblance, the viral photo in-reality is a portrait of an afghan refugee in Pakistan.

Thugs of Hindostan, starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, is one the most anticipated films of 2018. As the release date of the film is rolling closer, fans are excitedly waiting to know more details about the multi-starrer film- be it the shooting progress or the actors first look in the film. After Big B hinted at his ill health on Tuesday, an alleged photo of the star started doing the rounds on social media as his much-awaited first look from the film.

With a rugged wrinkled face, white beard and round spectacles, the photo was enough to cause frenzy among thousands of fans, which were indeed waiting for this moment. However, all for nothing! Captured by award-winning photojournalist Steven McCurry, the viral photo was in-reality a portrait of 68-year-old Shabuz, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan. Shared on January 27, 2018, Steven captioned the photo: “I made this portrait of Shabuz, age 68, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan. Many Afghans use only one name.”

On the other hand, Big B has resumed the shooting for Thugs of Hindostan after a small bout of illness. Sharing the news of his well being on his Twitter handle, the megastar wrote, ” कुछ कष्ट बढ़ा चिकिस्तक को चिकिस्ता के लिए बुलाना पड़ा; इलाज प्रबल , स्वस्थ हुए नवल , चलो इसी बहान े, अपनों का पता तो चला ~ ab. “ Earlier, the 75-year-old actor had mentioned on his blog post, “I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process.” Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to hit the screens on November 7th, 2018.

