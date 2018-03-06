Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for her much-anticipated film Zero, took to her Instagram to share her royal bridal look from the film that won millions of hearts. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani gave her fans a cute surprise as he shared a candid full picture of the diva which revealed the she had paired her royal bridal look with her comfortable pajamas and flip flops. Take a look at the adorable candid photo.

She’s hot, She’s beautiful and She can give her contemporaries a run for their money. Yes, we are talking about none other than Katrina Kaif. Known to set the fashion bar really high, Katrina has been an inspiration to many young girls. Well, those OOTD pictures don’t lie. Do they? Recently, Katrina, who is currently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s much anticipated film Zero, took to her Instagram account to share a stunning picture from the film set. In the photo, the diva can be seen flaunting a peach and golden lehenga paired with a long necklace with green beads, a choker, jhumkas, maang tika and a nose ring, making her look like a royal bride.

When celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared a candid full picture of the diva on his Instagram account, the photo revealed that the diva had paired the outfit with her comfortable pajamas and flip flops. In the photo, Katrina can be seen a little baffled with a few papers in her hand. A lot unlike the actor’s usual style statement, the look definitely caught her fans off-guard and pleasantly surprised. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, the film Zero will feature the trio essaying unconventional and unseen roles.

Also Read: Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spend quality time in US; see photos

While King Khan will be seen essaying the role of dwarf, Anushka Sharma is reportedly playing the role of a mentally challenged girl and Katrina Kaif will be reportedly seen as an actor in the film. If the latest reports are to be believed, SRK and the makers have come up a unique strategy to reveal exciting details about the film on every festival till the release on December 21st, 2018. A source close to a leading daily had earlier revealed, “SRK wants to make it more of a celebration. Hence, he has decided to post tidbits from the film, to commemorate each festival.”

Also Read: Raid new song Black Jama Hai: Ajay Devgn fights against corruption in this powerful track

Also Read: Marvel shifts Avengers release date; other movies shift to avoid clash

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App