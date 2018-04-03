Race 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. On Tuesday, a footage of Salman Khan's action sequence from the film got viral on social media and was deemed as a leaked footage. However, the leaked action footage is in-fact a small segment of the video titled 'Happy Birthday Remo from the Race 3 family' that was released by Salman Khan Films on April 1st.

Remo D’ Souza directorial Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Freddy Daruwala and Saqib Saleem is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After the unveiling of the entire Race 3 family, an unseen footage from the film starring Salman Khan started circulating on some of the fan pages of the actor as a ‘leaked’ action scene. As expected, the video got viral on social media in no time raising the excitement of the fans.

In the video, the megastar can be seen performing a daredevil stunt with a bike and a gun in his hand. However, the truth behind the video is that the action footage is a segment of a video titled ‘Happy Birthday Remo from the Race 3 family’, which was released by Salman Khan Films on April 1, 2018. The adorable video not only features messages of the Race 3 star cast for their beloved director but also gives an insight into the action sequences from the film.

Apart from Salman, Race 3’s leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah have also been training for some thrilling actioners. Talking about her gun-training experience with a leading daily, Jacqueline, who is currently shooting for the film’s climax in Abu Dhabi, had earlier said, “I had very briefly used a gun in an earlier film, but for Race 3, there is a lot more to learn as the use is more extensive. I have been training for it with some of the best people and performing action is quite exciting.”

Giving insights about an on-screen action catfight, a source had earlier revealed to a daily, “The Race franchise is all about the thrill — the twists and turns. In the third instalment, Jacqueline’s character (Jessica) and Daisy’s character (Sanjana) don’t get along. So much so that the movie has a huge catfight scene that will have the two actresses going head-on against each other.” “It’s a hand-to-hand sequence that required the two actresses to do a lot of combat training. In all probability, their fight scene will be picturised in Abu Dhabi, where the team is currently filming the climax. Remo D’Souza and the action directors are planning and designing the whole sequence,” the source added. Race 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2018.

