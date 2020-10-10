Breaking silence, Anup Jalota has finally reacted to the viral pictures of his and Jasleen's wedding. He said that the pictures were clicked for their upcoming film, Wo Meri Student Hai.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu on Saturday left her fans baffled with a post she shared on her Instagram handle. She posted two wedding pictures with singer Anup Jalota as her groom. Ending the suspense, Anup Jalota has finally reacted and said that the pictures were clicked for their upcoming film, Wo Meri Student Hai.

Speaking to a media outlet, Anup said that the pictures are from the sets of his film called Wo Meri Student Hai. He said that in India, there are places where even the father and baratis wear pagadi. He said that the film was a dream sequence, Jasleen was the one who was getting married in the scene and Anup was just playing the role of father.

The singer further said that the people over the internet are misinterpreting the picture. Anup Jalota was asked if the picture could harm his image as it was being shared and trolled a lot over social media. In reply to which, he said that he hardly cares or get affected by what people think of him. He said he does not care about who people link him with.

Singer Anup Jalota and his student Jasleen Matharu had participated in the 12th season of Bigg Boss. They were one of the most controversial and most-talked about jodis of the show. During the show, Jasleen accepted to be in a love relationship with Anup Jalota but later, they both maintained that the relationship they shared was only that of a student and a teacher.

