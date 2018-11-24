Rahul Mahajan on November 20 tied the knot for the 3rd time and this time he's gone out of India to find his ladylove. Rahul was earlier married to pilot Shweta Singh and then to actress model Dimpy Ganguly and now he is married to a Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. Speaking to an online media portal, Dimpy wished Rahul best wishes and congratulated the newlyweds. However, not without taking a jibe saying hope he finds love this time.

Rahul Mahajan on November 20 tied the knot for the 3rd time and this time he’s gone out of India to find his ladylove. Rahul was earlier married to pilot Shweta Singh and then to actress model Dimpy Ganguly and now he is married to a Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. The last 2 relationships of Rahul ended in a rather not-so-happy-note but Dimpy Ganguly seems to have high hopes for this one. Rahul reportedly married Kazakhstan model in a private ceremony where only family members and close friends were invited.

Speaking to an online media portal, Dimpy wished Rahul best wishes and congratulated the newlyweds. However, not without taking a jibe saying hope he finds love this time. Dimpy further said that she knows how broken marriage affects people and Rahul had 2 of them, and thus she was happy for Rahul as it takes a lot to still believe in the institution of marriage.

While talking about Rahul, she alluded to their disturbed marriage and the domestic violence saying that she hopes Rahul would not be violent Natalya Ilina. She said, people change with time and maybe a 3rd marriage for Rahul would be best for him. ” Maybe it won’t be/is not like that with her. People can change you know. For the sake of both, I really hope all that doesn’t happen. It’s the worst thing one can do to another,” Dimpy was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Rahul Mahajan while talking about his 3rd marriage had said that he had known Natalya for a year and a half and even though they got close soon, he finally had peace of mind.

Natalya Ilina is 18 years younger to Rahul, but where love looms large age difference doesn’t matter.

Rahul’s both marriages ended with accusations of domestic violence. His first wife Shweta was his childhood friend and the two knew each other for 13 years. She had accused him of physically abusing her. The couple got separated in December 2007, and were granted divorce in 2008.

