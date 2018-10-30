Following B-town's fashionista Karan Johar on Instagram then you must be familiar with the fun that he has been having with his co-judges on the sets of India's Got Talent. Every now and then, the tinsel town's forever beaming director keeps sharing videos featuring sultry and sensuous Malaika Arora and glamorous and gracious Kirron Kher.

Following B-town’s fashionista Karan Johar on Instagram then you must be familiar with the fun that he has been having with his co-judges on the sets of India’s Got Talent. Every now and then, the tinsel town’s forever beaming director keeps sharing videos featuring sultry and sensuous Malaika Arora and glamorous and gracious Kirron Kher. If you have been through one of Karan’s full-on entertaining videos on Instagram, then you must be aware of the sweet little wars that continue happening between Kher and Johar, and the topic for the never serious war of words is Karan Johar’s fashion sense, including his vibrant jackets and jewel-studded shoes.

Recently, the whole Instagram fun went to just another level after Kirron Kher dubbed Johar as a “fashion victim”. Like always, the video began with Karan appreciating Malaika’s beauty and mocking her for taking naps on the sets. Well, the fun rolled out when Karan turned to Kher and started complimenting her jewellery. Amid the compliments and teasing came something unexpected with Kirron calling Johar a ‘fashion victim’. Before telling you what happened next, here’s take a look at the video:

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, several B-town celebs started trolling Karan and on the top among the trollers was Arjun Kapoor. Besides Arjun, the troll game was taken forward by Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Pooja Hegde. Here’s how the B-town celebs replied to Karan and Kirron’s showdown:

Meanwhile, India’s Got Talent made a series of headlines after Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made an appearance on the sets for promoting their film Namaste England. Their presence was cropped out following the rumours of Arjun and Malaika having a secret love affair. It has been a couple of months since both the actors are gaining the attention of paparazzi over their alleged relationship.

