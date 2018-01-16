Vikram told Manorama News, "Whenever we see someone we admire, we try to take a photo with him first. But we have to respect them. That is what I did. I never had such a fan moment in my life. Even if came across Brad Pitt or Robert De Niro, I would just say 'hi'. But this was Sachin. I couldn't have slept that night had I left without talking to him."

Everyone in South India knows who Kollywood star Chiyaan Vikram is but not everyone in India would. This was an interesting moment when another top Indian celebrity and cricketer didn’t know who he was! Vikram narrated this incident recently where he got on a flight from Mumbai to Chennai and ended up sitting to none other than cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. The Kollywood star was so excited at meeting one of his idols but the cricket legend did not recognize him.

The ‘Sketch’ star went on to add that Sachin didn’t speak to him and Vikram being a huge fan could not resist and introduced himself to Sachin as an actor. He was worried that he was disturbing him but Sachin told him they could chat. And they did! Sachin and Vikram ended up talking about their sons. Vikram recounted that he had a wonderful conversation with Sachin and wouldn’t have been able to sleep had he not spoken to his idol.

Vikram told Manorama News, “Whenever we see someone we admire, we try to take a photo with him first. But we have to respect them. That is what I did. I never had such a fan moment in my life. Even if came across Brad Pitt or Robert De Niro, I would just say ‘hi’. But this was Sachin. I couldn’t have slept that night had I left without talking to him.”

Interestingly, when Vikram asked him why Sachin didn’t recognise him, the cricketer told that he doesn’t watch Indian films but catches a few English ones on and off.

Vikram’s son Dhruv is set to make his Kollywood debut with the Tamil remake of the superhit Telugu film ‘Arjun Reddy’. And he’s prepping hard for it now. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun, 18, is playing cricket like his dad. Arjun is in Australia currently taking part in the Spirit of Cricket Global Challenge, a competition organised by the Sydney Cricket Ground.