Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan’s sudden decision to step out of Paltan has shocked not only the fans but also the maker of movie JP Dutta. Leaving the director clueless about the reason, his last-minute exit is still unclear as it was JP Dutta with whom the actor made a debut in Bollywood opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2000’s Refugees. The duo has also collaborated for Bollywood thrillers LOC Kargil and Umroa Jaan. As per sources, Junior Bachchan backed out of the movie without giving any explanation. When the director of the movie was about Bachchan’s exit, he requested the reporters to speak to the Bachchans and let him know as well. The director further added by saying that he was born to do this kind of a job. For him, happiness lies in making films. When he is not able to make one, it saddens the director of the movie.

But the makers immediately replaced Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya Abhishek with Sanam Teri Kasam star Harshvardhan Rane. Rane will now be apart 3 of Dutta’s movie. Produced by Varun Gupta, Shariq Patel, Ajay R Yadav, the movie also stars Arjun Rampal, Jackie Shroff, Abdul Quadir Amin, Sonu Sood, Sonal Chauhan, Esha Gupta, Monica Gill, Gurmeet Choudhary, Rohit Roy, Siddhant Kapoor, Luv Sinha, Dipika Kakar, Abhilash Chaudhary and Bijou Thaangjam. Made under the banners of Zee Studios, the movie will hit the theatres on September 7.

Abhishek Bachchan will entertain his fans in the upcoming movie Manmarziyaan where he will be essaying the role of a Sikh man will hit the theatres on September 14, this year. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Ashnoor Kaur, Akshay Arora, Pavan Malhotra starrer is made under the banners of Colour Yellow Productions and Phantom Films. Bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is Anurag Kashyap directorial.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More