Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made headlines, earlier this week, when he announced that he will be helming a film on the life of Sanjay Dutt, that will apparently throw light on the darker side of his life. Responding to the same, Namrata Dutt has stated that why does one want to go and on about his life and put their family through so much of pain.

Based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju has emerged as one of the biggest releases of 2018. From garnering appreciation from the film critics and the audience along with breaking several records at the box office, the film has emerged as the talk of the town. However, the film has also been criticised for whitewashing the image of Bollywood’s Khalnayak. In an attempt to give his own twist to Sanju, Ram Gopal Varma admitted that he is making a film on the actor’s life.

Early reports suggest that RGV’s film will focus on the darker sides of Sanjay Dutt’s life and focus on his involvement in 1993 blasts and AK 56 case. Responding to the same, Namrata Dutt said that it is a very unfortunate incident in the actor’s life. Stating that the actor has moved past it, she questioned why the filmmaker is keen on bringing up the past again.

Speaking about the same, Namrata said that the director’s films are dark and asked that why does one want to go on and on about Sanjay Dutt’s life and put them through so much of pain. However, she added that if Sanjay Dutt gives his nod for the film then they are nobody to say anything to the filmmaker.

Workwise, Sanjay Dutt is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangdha Singh and Mahie Gill, Kalank along with Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Prasthaanam along with Amyra Dastur, Ali Fazal, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff and Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor.

