Ranveer Singh has already titled himself as the best boyfriend ever and now he is on to prove it! Undoubtedly, Ranveer Singh has every quality that a girl wants in her husband. Now, the revelations that Ranveer Singh made on Karan Johar’s show Koffee with Karan have increased the craziness for their love story. Every time Ranveer Singh sips coffee with Karan, he feeds fans with a number of juicy ones. This time too, he made certain statements that created a lot of buzzes.

Be it the Taimur’s twist made by Ranveer or his love for would-be wife Deepika Padukone, it all stole the limelight. But as the show was shot before the official announcement of DeepVeer’s wedding, this episode is a proof that the Bollywood stars already knew about it.

After the hot and happening opening episode featuring Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt went on air, there were many revelations already made. But Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar’s laugh riot was a blast. From dedicating a song to his would-be wife Deepika to revealing his bad traits as a boyfriend, Ranveer was absolutely candid in his statements. Although the bromance between Ranveer and Akshay made it quite a show, the fans enjoyed Ranveer’s boyfriend side more.

In one of the most fun segments of the show, Karan Johar asked Ranveer and Akshay to call one of their celebrity friends and say ‘hey Karan, its me’. Ranveer rapidly uptook the task and called upon his fiancee Deepika and said ‘Baby, can you say ‘Hi Karan it’s me?’. On this, Deepika promptly did the same and this made Ranveer bag more points. Because of this candid moment, the cute nickname by which Ranveer calls his ladylove got unleashed.

After the interesting social media PDA by the duo, this show has fed the DeepVeer fans with a lot of gossips.

