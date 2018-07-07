Akshay Kumar was at the trailer launch of Gold when he was asked about John Abraham's upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate which will clash with his movie on August 15. The actor was noted saying that we are friends and we all can release our movies on the same day.

Rustom star Akshay Kumar is all set to entertain his fan with the upcoming movie Gold starring Mouni Roy. The movie will hit the theatres on August 15 which coincidently is the release date of John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate. Well, Abraham and Akki are good friends and have shared the screen in various films like Garam Masala, Housefull 2 and Desi Boy. Akshay was at the trailer launch of patriotic movie Gold when a journalist asked him about clashing with John’s movie Satyameva Jayate which is also a nationalistic movie that is based on corruption.

Akki was noted saying that John has already said on the trailer launch of his movie that we are friends. We all are friends in Bollywood and we all can release our movies on the same day. Earlier this year, I postponed the release date of my movie Padman to avoid clashes with Padmavat. I took the step because they are also my friends.

Last month, during the trailer launch of John Abraham’s movie Satyameva Jayate a journalist asked John about the date clash that might create a problem for the business of his movie. The actor with a smile said that Akshay is my friend and even wished him luck. Abraham thinks that two movies can survive on the same date as there are enough screens for films. Even the director Milap Zaveri of the movie Satyameva Jayate wished good luck to the entire team of Gold. Zaveri said, “May all the films do great business at the box office and be appreciated by people.”

