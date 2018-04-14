STR was recently trolled heavily on social media for making numerous illogical statements at a press conference he called on the Cauvery issue. This is not the first time that Simbu has found himself in the middle of a controversy after having made arbid statements. But Simbu's fans - who reside around the globe - have been extremely loyal to him despite all the issues he has faced.

Simbu aka STR was recently trolled heavily on social media for making numerous illogical statements at a press conference he called on the Cauvery issue. Sample this: he stated that late Indian President Abdul Kalam asked Chennai Super Kings players and then realising he had passed away, added, “His soul said it after meditating.”

This is not the first time that Simbu has found himself in the middle of a controversy after having made arbid statements. But Simbu’s fans – who reside around the globe – have been extremely loyal to him despite all the issues he has faced in the last few years including numerous controversies (e.g. the Beep Song), lack of film releases and films stalled due to various reasons.

Ask Karthik from Erode, one of Simbu’s ardent and loyal fans, what he thinks is going on with the Kollywood star and he replies, “As the son of T Rajendar, he has grown up like a one-man army or someone who one can do anything on his own. But this is not possible especially in the film industry today. Whether it’s Vijay or Ajith or any modern-day actor, they all fundamentally have discipline. Vijay or Ajith is never late on sets and once they accept a project they are completely focused on it till it gets completed. Simbu must learn that discipline. He has many talents but being a jack of all trades will make you a master of none.”

Many of his young fans have followed him ardently since Simbu was a child actor and have grown up watching him on screen. And their emotional bond with him is quite intriguing to see. Sathik Irfan who lives in Dubai conveys an emotional message to Simbu saying, “Thala, please don’t get emotional. This is not the time for you to speak out – be strong; stand on your own. When people come in search of you, then you can speak. That’s the time you should hit back. People should be dying to hear you speak. Please make a lot of movies and don’t think about your love failures. You will come back victorious in life and on screen.”

Though his fans are standing by him, his career seems to be floundering in Kollywood. Simbu has hardly had any good films or big hits since 2013. In 2016, it was director Gautham Menon’s ‘Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada’ (AYM) that was seen as giving the actor a fresh lease of life in Kollywood as their earlier film in 2010 ‘Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa’ gave Simbu a totally new image in the film industry. However, the only big film he has to speak of now is Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer ‘Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’.

But some of his fans don’t agree with this opinion. “I don’t think the last few years were bad for him. I feel only his last movie (Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan) was a bad choice. Other than that AYM was a good movie and got good results also,” says Rash, a young girl fan of his from Singapore.

“I have been watching Simbu’s films since I was a kid. Simbu is my Thalaivan and whatever he does is right. If he does two films a year, that’s more than enough for us fans. I think he should do family-oriented films like what Jr NTR and Allu Arjun are doing. It would be really good if he works with new directors like Ravi Kumar, Nalan Kumaraswamy, Karthick Naren and Vijaykumar (Uriyadi),” says another STR fan Shibi Chakaravarthi from Coimbatore.

And this is an opinion shared by many of his fans. STR fans want him to choose better roles and good films. “The only thing I would suggest or rather want to see as a change from Simbu is a good choice of movies,” emphasises Rash. But fans of his love Simbu for what he is despite the controversies negative headlines he gets. Rash elaborates, “I like him because of his effortless acting and innocence in real life as a person. Trust me, it’s difficult to be a transparent personality despite the so-called names one gets.”

There is also the growing recognition that with more actors entering the Tamil film industry, loyalties tend to get split and can shift. And the film industry itself is constantly evolving with new directors, producers and types of cinema. Says Karthik, “Simbu must change as per the need of producers, directors and Kollywood. Otherwise, there’ll be no offers coming in. And fans are changing. They watch more movies today.You simply cannot attract them without sacrificing anything. Simbu is also growing older. So he must become more mature now in his ways.”

Finally, some fans advise Simbu to be the same human being he is. Ends Shibi Chakaravarthi, “I want Simbu to be Simbu. He doesn’t need to change for anyone but just be the same Simbu who is honest, doing good for his fans and wanting people to be happy. This is more than enough for me.”

Simbu’s fans all love him unconditionally but they are urging the actor to change some aspects of his life. Now, it remains to be seen whether the actor hears their voice and shows them some love by implementing these changes.

