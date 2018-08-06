Bollywood actor and former adult star Sunny Leone, who has been hosting the popular reality show MTV Splitsvilla for the past 5 years, shared an adorable video on her Instagram account to announce that the crazy and adventurous ride of Splitsvilla 11 is about to begin.

Splitsvilla is one of the most popular reality game shows where young boys and girls come to find love. Also, there are many games involved too. Sunny keeps sharing her pictures and videos on her Instagram account to keep her fans updated on her shows, movies and songs. Sunny has become a social media sensation and is one of the most searched celebrities.

She has a huge fan following across the globe and has recently clocked 14 million followers on Instagram. Once a popular porn star, Sunny has been ruling millions of hearts after she entered Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt’s Jism 2 and has featured in a number of Bollywood projects since then. Sunny is not only a fine actress but is also a spectacular dancer.

Her dance number like Laila Main Laila, Baby Doll, Pink Lips, had set the silver screen on fire and her sultry photos and videos which she keeps sharing on her Instagram account go viral in no time. Sunny’s video which she shared recently has taken the Internet by storm and fans can’t wait to watch Sunny in her sexy and bold avatar in Splitsvilla 11.

She will soon be making her Telugu debut with war-drama titled Veeramdevi and Sunny has been shooting for the film for a while now.

