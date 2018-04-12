Comedian Vir Das has clarified that he is not replacing Kapil Sharma's comedy show 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma.' In his public statement, Vir stated that Kapil has accumulated a great deal of appreciation for himself over the years and his space is not something that can be replaced. He further added that he develops his projects from scratch, based on his own comedic ideas.

After Kapil Sharma’s new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma stands suspended from the Sony TV network due to poor reception, reports were rife that the show might be replaced with Vir Das’s new show. A source close to a leading daily had revealed that the channel is thinking of roping in Vir Das for a new comedy show along similar lines. When the daily contacted the comedian to confirm the news, Vir responded, “I have been shooting in Goa for the past few days and I absolutely have no clue about this. In fact I have heard about this news from you. I am here shooting by the beach and suddenly see so many calls. But honestly, there is nothing of this sort at all. I absolutely have no clue.”

Not just that, Vir also took to his official Twitter handle to refute the rumours and stated that Kapil has accumulated a great deal of appreciation for himself over the years and his space isn’t something that can be replaced. In his public statement, Vir wrote, “I’ve been getting a lot of phone calls from journalists for the last day. I thought I might address it. There have been a few articles that suggest I am in talks to replace Kapil Sharma and his show. In response to the several queries coming my way, no I’m not doing my show on any network.”

He further added, “ Kapil has accumulated a great deal of appreciation for himself over the years and his space isn’t something that can be replaced. I develop all my projects from scratch, based on my own comedic ideas. I wish him and his show well. Hope that clears things up :)” Speaking about his new show being suspended, Kapil told a daily, “My channel Sony Entertainment is completely behind him. Sony’s helmers Mr N P Singh and Mr Danish Aslam are the most supportive people I’ve worked with. They believe in me.”

