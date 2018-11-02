As Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' D-day is coming closer, the rumours regarding how the day is going to be are also gearing up. Currently, the people are talking about Piggy Chopps and Right Now singer's Sangeet ceremony. Rumours say that the event is going to be a huge one and looking at Priyanka's wedding shower, we just can't deny the rumours too.

Piggy Chopps and Right Now singer's Sangeet ceremony is rumoured to take place on November 30

Reckoning the number of weddings lined up in the B-town, then we can say that celebrities are on a roll lately. One after one some of the most prominent stars have been announcing their wedding dates and we totally understand that it is not easy for the fans to keep calm. Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s close friends surprised her with a grand bridal shower and with the vibrant pictures from the party came the announcement that the global star will tie the knot with American singer Nick Jonas on December 2. The venue for the wedding ceremonies — the Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur — has been already finalised by the couple and we can bet that the wedding is going to be one of the most unforgettable events that has ever happened in the B-town’s history.

Meanwhile, as Priyanka and Nick’s D-day is coming closer, the rumours regarding how the day is going to be are also gearing up. Currently, the people are talking about Piggy Chopps and Right Now singer’s Sangeet ceremony which is scheduled to take place on November 30. Rumours say that the event is going to be a huge one and looking at Priyanka’s wedding shower, we just can’t deny the rumours too. As per reports in some leading media publications, several prominent Bollywood stars and singers will be celebrating at the event.

Besides this, it has been also reported that Nick Jonas will be performing along with his band. The performance will be around 45-minutes long where the singer is expected to sing a series of love songs that he will dedicate to the love of his life. The rumours also say that Priyanka will also set the stage on fire while performing on some of her popular songs.

Earlier in August, Priyanka revealed her relationship with Nick Jonas through a Roka ceremony that took place in Mumbai. Ever since the couple can be seen sharing some intimate moments with each other at different romantic locations.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More