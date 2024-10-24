Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Here’s When Liam Neeson Plans To Retire From Action Movies

If you are a fan of Liam Neeson’s action films, then this update can make you sad. As per People, the ‘Taken’ star is likely to retire from the action genre by 2025.

“I’m 72 — it has to stop at some stage,” Neeson told the publication. “You can’t fool audiences. I don’t want Mark to be fighting my fight scenes for me.”

While Neeson did not mention the exact details of his last action film, he did say that it will likely be in 2025, adding: “Maybe the end of next year. I think that’s it.”

Neeson could certainly have a third act as a comedy star. He recently wrapped filming a reboot of the Leslie Nielsen police comedy The Naked Gun. He plays the hapless cop Frank Drebin Jr. in a new story, with Pamela Anderson costarring as a femme fatale.

“I’m madly in love with her. I can’t compliment her enough. She’s funny,” says Neeson.

He’s less sure of his own comedy skills as the “silly” movie’s lead. “Whether I can carry it or not, I honestly don’t know,” he says. Anderson disagrees. “He’s being humble,” she says. “It was hard to keep a straight face in scenes together.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

