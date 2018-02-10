Tiger Shroff and Disha Paani are geared up to release the trailer of their upcoming flick Baaghi 2, the filmmakers have decided to give the fans an opportunity to be a part of the trailer launch. Baaghi 2 is expected to be a modernised version of the first part which was an instant hit among the fans. You can also win a chance to be a part of the trailer launch, read on to find out how.

Tiger and Disha had shared a picture of them chilling in pool after wrapping up first schedule of Baaghi 2 | Photo - Instagram |

There is some good news in the house for the fans of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are set to take the big screens by storm with Baaghi 2. The alleged couple would be seen together in a Bollywood flick for the first time. Previously they have featured together in a music video titled ‘Befikra.’ The trailer of their upcoming film Baaghi 2 is set to release in February. The filmmakers have also planned some fan engaging activities to promote the trailer.

The Baaghi 2 team has planned to give the fans a chance to unveil the trailer of the movie on February 21 by sharing their own stories which prove they are real-life baaghis. The fans can share their messages through images and video on their Instagram accounts and win a chance to meet Disha and Tiger at the trailer launch. The trailer is a much-awaited one as the two stars have previously teased fans with several social media posts from the shoot.

Disha Patani took to Instagram to share a post with her fans announcing the trailer launch of Baaghi 2 on February 21. “What’s your Baaghi story? #BeABaaghi; tell us your story & you can get a chance to launch the #Baaghi2 trailer with @tigerjackieshroff & me on 21st Feb. Get kickin’! @khan_Ahmedasas #SajidNadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi, the actress wrote on Instagram.

Here is how you can be a part of the Baaghi 2 trailer launch:

Baaghi 2 is the sequel of Tiger Shroff starrer action thriller Baaghi which also had Shraddha Kapoor in lead role. The sequel is directed by Ahmed Khan and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 30th, 2018.

Baaghi 2 will also have a dance number featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. It will be a recreation of Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance number ‘Ek Do Teen.’ The interesting part is that director Ahmed Khan was veteran choreographer Saroj Khan’s assistant in choreographing Madhuri’s steps in Ek Do Teen, he will once again be looking to bring the same magic back on screen with Jacqueline. Ganesh Acharya will be choreographing the modern version of the song.