Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who has been making headlines for a long time now for her alleged relationship with her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor has once again drawn all media attention after her recent interview with a leading daily. Talking about her personal life and her relationship with Ranbir, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor is like a cat in his life and she wants to protect him as he is not ready to come out on social media as of now. She further added that there has been way too much concentration of the media on her personal life and it is the first time that so much is being talked about her personal life.

Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Meghna Gulzaar’s thriller drama Raazi, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. It will be the first time when Ranbir and Alia will be seen working in a film together. Besides Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which stars Ranveer Singh.

The film is slated to hit the silver screen around February this year. Rumours of Alia’s relationship with Ranbir started doing rounds after they began shooting for Brahmastra.

