LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Live TV
TRENDING |
ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters ahmedabad plane crash AAIB report james gunn movie Iran security agents england tour Myanmar junta Kurdish PKK fighters
Home > Entertainment > Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark

Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark

Anurag Kashyap calls Ananya Panday a top “nepo baby,” praising her post-2019 shift after Siddhant Chaturvedi’s viral comment. He says she’s taking risks with films like *Gehraiyaan* and *CNTRL*. As the debate rages, Ananya gears up for *Tu Meri Main Tera* (2026).

Anurag Kashyap says Ananya Panday changed after Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'struggle' remark
Anurag Kashyap says Ananya Panday changed after Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'struggle' remark

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 01:01:12 IST

The whole nepo baby debate just refuses to die down in Bollywood. People love to argue over whether star kids actually have talent or if it’s all just handed to them on a silver platter. Some of them prove themselves, sure. Others—well, let’s just say, the jury’s still out.

Anurag Kashyap recently chatted with The Juggernaut and had some interesting things to say about Ananya Panday. He called her one of his favourite nepo kids, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji.

Why Anurag Kashyap thinks Ananya Panday has matured as an actor

Now, here’s the thing: Anurag Kashyap said he noticed a change in Ananya after that whole Siddhant Chaturvedi “struggle” comment blew up.

Remember that? When Siddhant Chaturvedi pointed out that for people like him, their dreams start where star kids’ struggles begin. According to Kashyap, Ananya took that to heart. He feels like it kind of sparked something in her, a shift.

Since then, he’s seen her take bigger risks—look at her in CNTRL, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Gehraiyaan. It’s like she’s done playing it safe and is trying to carve her path. 

He said she’s maturing, experimenting, not just sticking to the usual formula. 

Anurag Kashyap calls out the real problem

Anurag Kashyap also didn’t shy away from calling out the real problem—he thinks it’s less about the “kids,” more about the parents pulling the strings. He talked about how parents, wanting to protect their kids, end up making all the choices for them. That, he says, is where things go south.

In that 2019 roundtable, Ananya defended herself, saying yes, she’s Chunky Panday’s daughter, but that doesn’t mean she’s had it easy. She pointed out her dad never did a Dharma film, never got invited to Koffee With Karan. She said everyone has their struggles, even if people don’t see it.

Siddhant’s clapback was simple: “Everybody has their struggles. The only difference is where our dreams get fulfilled, their struggle begins.” 

Ananya Panday is busy with her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Kartik Aaryan, slated for a 2026 release.

Kashyap’s got his own project lined up—he’s acting in Dacoit with Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, hitting theaters December 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Didn’t Know There Was Syllabus For Being Desi’: Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Trolls after being called out as ‘Pardesi Girl’

Tags: Ananya PandayAnurag Kashyaplatest bollywood newsSiddhant Chaturvedi

More News

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Were There Any ‘Dangerous Goods’ On Air India Flight? Probe Report Reveals The Truth
Diogo Jota: Liverpool To Retire Number 20 Shirt
‘Why Did You Cut Off?’, Asked One Pilot, Reveals Air India Crash Probe Report, This is What The Second Pilot Said Seconds Before Deadly Tragedy
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Preliminary Report Reveals Both Engines Shut Down Within Seconds After Takeoff
Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Joins Bjorn Borg And Rafael Nadal On Elite List
Justin Bieber On New Surprise Album Swag Puts A Full Stop To Divorce Rumours But Addresses Marriage Struggles
Gervonta Davis Arrested: Boxer Jailed On Domestic Violence Charge In Florida
Here’s Why Anurag Kashyap Thinks Ananya Panday Changed After Siddhant Chaturvedi’s ‘Struggle’ Remark
Leonardo DiCaprio Makes First Public Appearance After Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Ditches His Signature Cap To Attend Wimbledon Day 12- See Pics!
Superman Box Office Collection: With $22.5 Million On Day One, James Gunn’s Superhero Flick Might Rake-In $100M Domestically

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?