Popularly known as true nature lovers - Bishnoi community, started celebrating soon after the Jodhpur sessions court on Thursday found guilty Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Bishnoi community played a key role in pushing the case, Bishnoi Sabha has been the primary complainant in the case. The community is known for its nature worship and considers animals as gods. In history, when King of Jodhpur ordered the cutting down of trees, women from Bishnoi community adopted first of its own Chipko Movement to save nature.

Soon after the Jodhpur sessions court awarded actor Salman Khan 5- years in jail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. He has to serve the punishment in Jodhpur located central jail. Members of Bishnoi community started celebrating outside Jodhpur court. But why? Some reports say that Bishnoi community played a key role in pushing this case. The Bishnoi Sabha has been the primary complainant in the case, they had announced that for justice they will move to High Court. According to the statistics, Bishnoi community mainly resides in eastern Thar desert in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

Know about the Bishnoi community and interesting facts about them:

In 2016, when Salman Khan was acquitted in the Chinkara poaching case, Ram Nivas Budhnagar, a working committee member of Akhil Bhartiya Bishnoi Mahasabha had said, ” We respect the court’s verdict, but would like the case to be taken to the highest court of appeal”. Bishnoi is composed of Bish (20) and Noi (9). People of this society follow the 29 rules, one of which includes vegetarianism and not cutting of green trees.

Rajasthan: Members of Bishnoi community celebrate outside Jodhpur Court after the Court pronounced 5-year-imprisonment to Salman Khan in #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/GqGLn3dMYh — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018

The community has special affection and love for nature. They considered the animals as Gods. Bishnoi farmers in districts of northern Rajasthan provided water to blackbucks facing intense heat in the plains. Jammeshwarji Maharaj formed the Bishnoi sect in 1542 AD, is known for its nature worship. The community people have sacrificed their lives for trees. When King of Jodhpur ordered to cut the trees in the area, the women from Bishnoi community adopted the Chipko movement to restrict it.

It is a huge setback for the Tiger Zinda Hai actor as well as for many Bollywood directors and producers as a huge amount of money riding on the star. Salman, who was busy shooting for Remo D’Souza’s action-thriller Race 3, was also to start working on other projects like Dabangg 3, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Kick 2 and television reality show Dus Ka Dum. The actor is also endorsed by 10 brands.

