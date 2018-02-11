Marvel's next superhero movie Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'O and Forest Whitaker officially released their soundtrack album co-produced by The Top Dawg Entertainment and rap icon Kendrick Lamar. The soundtrack album has 14 tracks which have writing credits of the 12-times Grammy award winner Kendrick Lamar. Last week Kendrick Lamar released the official video of his hit single All The Stars feat SZA which is still topping charts. The track has received over 8.7 million views on Youtube till date. Along with SZA, the Black Panther soundtrack album features Swae Lee, James Blake, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Anderson, Paak, The Weeknd, Future, 2 Chainz, and Zacari.

Slated for a worldwide release on 16 February, Marvel’s best bid as their next superhero blockbuster Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan officially released their soundtrack album co-produced by The Top Dawg Entertainment and twelve times Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar. After listening to Black Panther soundtrack, there is no doubt that the K dot produced album has come straight from his top drawer. With flaring writing credits in all of album’s 14 tracks, the King Kunta hitmaker has unsurprisingly embellished his lyrical genius in every single one of them. Lamar’s recently released official video of his hit single All The Stars feat SZA from the soundtrack album has garnered over 8.7 million views on YouTube in just 4 days.

Changing outfits at least 12 times and donning them better than its predecessor SZA has made a great attempt in stealing Kendrick’s thunder in the music video. The Black Panther soundtrack features upper echelons of the music industry including the likes of Swae Lee, James Blake, ScHoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Anderson, Paak, The Weeknd, Future, 2 Chainz, and Zacari. After taking over the world of rap music with a storm through his back to back success acclaimed albums (To Pimp A Butterfly and Damn) which fetched him multiple Grammy awards, Kendrick has emphatically stepped in the Black Panther soundtrack album.

Lamar manifested vocals of Jay Rock in King’s Dead featuring James Blake and Future. The track Pray For Me with The Weeknd became another banger for many. Before collaborating in Pray For Me in the Black Panther album, Kendrick collaborated with XO gang leader in his 2017 Starboy album in their track Sidewalks. Rapper SchoolBoy Q in his track with K Dot gives Lamar an honourable mention of his own famous single Humble and says not even Kendrick can humble me. With everything said and done, it’s fair to say that Kendrick has impressively lined up a supreme list of collaborators which have thoroughly produced a blazing anthem prior to the movie release.