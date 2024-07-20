Here's Why Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Divorce Has Dragged On For Eight Years

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt near the resolution of their nearly decade-long divorce battle, the prolonged saga has significantly impacted both of them.

A source spilled the beans to that before Jolie filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016, “their disagreements took over” in the relationship, adding that things “turned nasty and it was not a good situation for anyone.”

Why Has Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Divorce Been Dragged For Eight Years?

A source told People magazine, “All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go,” adding, “You’d think they would be over it and just settle.”

A separate insider tells the publication, “Both of them were having issues with each other. The differences added up over time. It’s really sad for the children, but also the parents. Divorce, especially one so high-profile, can be challenging for the whole family.”

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids (the youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turned 16 earlier in July), and they were declared legally single by a judge in 2019.

“They Both Care About The Children”

The insider further shed light on the divorce being dragged saying, “They both care,” adding, “They both care about the children.”

Another source recently revealed that the 60-year-old actor has “virtually no contact” with their adult children. However, according to his agreement with Jolie, “he has visitation with the younger children.”

Regarding their ongoing divorce negotiations, the source mentioned, “Both parties are still in discussions, but it’s not finalized yet.”

Recently, Brad Pitt has been filming an F1 movie in the U.K., where he was seen spending time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. On the other hand, Angelina Jolie recently won a Tony Award for producing Broadway’s “The Outsiders” and is reportedly staying “focused on her kids and work,” according to a source.

In addition to their ongoing divorce proceedings, Pitt and Jolie are engaged in a legal dispute over her sale of her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval. Pitt sued Jolie, alleging she sold her shares without his consent, violating an alleged agreement between them.

Jolie countered that she refused to sign the NDA included in Pitt’s deal because she didn’t want to be prevented from discussing Pitt or his past behavior. Pitt’s legal team has argued that the NDA was a standard business practice.

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, previously stated that Jolie looks forward to the end of this litigation, which she believes perpetuates false narratives that harm the family and hinder their healing. Pitt’s attorneys have accused Jolie of attempting to use the business dispute to rehash issues from their divorce.

