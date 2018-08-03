Bollywood actor Gul Panag kept her journey to motherhood a secret for 6 months. Revealing the reason behind the same, Gul Panag stated that she and her husband have always valued privacy and since becoming parents was such a special experience, the couple decided that they would like to go through it without public attention.

In the paparazzi age, nothing is ever a secret. However, the tables were turned when Bollywood actor and Fitness enthusiast Gul Panag managed to keep her pregnancy and the journey to motherhood a secretive affair for 6 months. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Gul Panag opened up about the reason behind the same and stated that she and her husband Rishi have always valued privacy. Since becoming parents was such a special experience, the couple decided that they would like to go through it without prying public attention.

Speaking about her baby boy Nihal, Gul Panag stated that their close friends and family knew about him but they refrained from making an announcement on social media. Her baby is almost 6 months old and it has been an absolutely roller-coaster ride.

Talking about life after Nihal entered their lives, the actor said that she is charmed by his giggles and gurgles despite the erratic sleeping sleep and feeding schedules being a struggle. She added that life and goals are finally taking shape with her and her husband trying to coordinate and include their son Nihal.

When quipped about their decision to choose Nihal as his name, Gul Panag stated that they had a list of names from everywhere and everyone. The name ‘Nihal’ symbolises joy, success and victory that comes along with the blessings of God. He and her husband believe that leading principled and good lives leads to true success and the name resonated with them.

