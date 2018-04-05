Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Recent reports suggest that Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor, who will be soon making her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, was the first choice for Simmba's leading lady. However, even before any official announcements could be made, Jahnvi had let it out that she has been approached for Simmba and how she is nervous to be paired opposite Ranveer Singh.

With a filmmaker duo of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh’s high voltage performance, Simmba has managed to raise the expectations of the fans even before the film hits the floor. For months, the makers of the film as well as anticipated fans were scouting for Simmba’s leading lady among Bollywood’s newbies Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor. Although it was Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan who grabbed the role, a latest report by a leading daily suggests that Jahnvi was the first choice for the role.

According to the report, Simmba’s script was narrated to both of the next gen stars. While the makers of the film were yet to arrive to a decision, Jahnvi’s little mistake made her lose out the role to Sara, whose debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput was already going through a rough phase. Reportedly, before the makers could arrive at any decision, Janhvi had let it out that she has been approached for the role. The diva had further reportedly expressed that she is nervous to share the screen with Ranveer Singh and how he might be given more importance in the project. As the news reached the makers, they decided to turn the tables around and casted Sara for the role.

Also Read: Everyone deserves a second chance: A die-hard Salman Khan fan

A source close to a leading daily had earlier said, “Rohit Shetty’s film will mount the floors soon after Gully Boy and will release this year. Now, both Sara and Janhvi will try their best to bag a role for Simmba. Janhvi was always an option for the makers. What will be interesting is if Sara bags the role. Then both these actresses shall then vie for the best newcomer award next year.” Apparently, Simmbaa will also mark Sara’s debut film in Bollywood. The film will hit the screens on December 28th, 2018.

Also Read: Yami Gautam to star in Ronnie Screwvala’s next project Uri

Also Read: Baaghi 2 box office collection Day 6: Tiger Shroff’s film enters Rs 100 crore club

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App