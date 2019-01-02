Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan passed away in Toronto, Canada on January 31. As the news broke out, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was among the first ones to share his condolences on social media. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the actor can be seen talking about an incident that soured his relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and led to him losing out on film projects that he was working on.

Having worked in almost 300 films, Veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan’s demise has come as a huge shock for Bollywood as well as a lot of fans. As the country mourns the death of the actor, an old video of Kader Khan from 2012 has gone viral on social media that reveals his changed dynamics with Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with whom he has shared the screen in films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Coolie and many more.

In the short clip, the veteran actor can be heard saying his equation with Big B changed after he refused to address him as Sir Ji. Speaking about the same, he stated that he used to always address him as Amit.

Recalling an incident when a producer from South film industry asked him if he has met Sir Ji and later everyone started calling him sir Ji, he added that he could never call him by that title and it was just the start of his downfall. Post that incident, Kader had to lose out on a lot of films on which he was working at the moment, some of them being Khuda Gawah and Ganga Jamunaa Saraswati.

As soon as the news of Kader Khan’s demise broke out, Amitabh Bachchan condoled on his official Twitter account and called him a brilliant stage artist, a write of eminence, a delightful company and a mathematician.

T 3045 – Kadar Khan passes away .. sad depressing news .. my prayers and condolences .. a brilliant stage artist a most compassionate and accomplished talent on film .. a writer of eminence ; in most of my very successful films .. a delightful company .. and a mathematician !! pic.twitter.com/l7pdv0Wdu1 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 1, 2019

