Monday, October 28, 2024
Here's Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

In a sweet gesture of gratitude, Anderson reciprocated Neeson's kindness by baking bread and cookies, leaving them in his dressing room for him to find. Neeson, in turn, did not hold back in expressing his feelings

Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Dubbed Her Naked Gun Co-Star Liam Neeson As Perfect Gentleman

In a delightful turn of events, Pamela Anderson has praised her ‘Naked Gun’ co-star Liam Neeson, calling him “the perfect gentleman” after he revealed his romantic feelings for her.

During an interview with People magazine, the former ‘Baywatch’ star expressed her admiration for Neeson, highlighting his respectful nature and kindness.
“He brings out the best in you… with respect, kindness, and depth of experience. It was an absolute honour to work with him,” Anderson shared, reflecting on their time filming together.

She fondly recalled how Neeson looked after her during shoots, even wrapping his coat around her to keep her warm.

In a sweet gesture of gratitude, Anderson reciprocated Neeson’s kindness by baking bread and cookies, leaving them in his dressing room for him to find.
Neeson, in turn, did not hold back in expressing his feelings. “I am madly in love with her,” he admitted, emphasizing how enjoyable it was to work alongside Anderson.

“She’s just terrific to work with. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with. She’s going to be terrific in the film,” he said, as per People magazine.

The duo recently wrapped up filming for the reboot of the beloved Leslie Nielsen cop comedy, where Anderson plays a “femme fatale” alongside Neeson, who takes on the role of Frank Drebin Jr., presumably the son of Nielsen’s iconic character.

Anderson also shared that keeping a straight face during scenes with Neeson was a challenge, calling him “humble” and genuinely enjoyable to work with.
Neeson’s declaration of love comes on the heels of his earlier statements about being finished with dating, following the tragic loss of his wife, actress Natasha Richardson, in 2009.

The actor, who had a two-year relationship with public relations executive Freya St. Johnston, stated, “I’m past all that,” indicating he was content with his current situation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

