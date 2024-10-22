Here’s Why Parker Finn Roped-In Ray Nicholson For Smile 2: Always Trying To Reference The Shining

'Smile 2', which premiered in theaters Friday, unfolds as a pop phenom contends with the inexplicable and escalating effects of dealing with a haunting smiling figure that follows her wherever she goes.

‘Smile 2’ director Parker Finn talked about the horror sequel and casting of the film, reported Deadline.

He said, he cast actor Ray Nicholson in the Naomi Scott starrer as an homage to his “favourite film of all time”, Stanley Kubrick’s, The Shining.

“I think I’m always trying to reference The Shining,” he said.

“With Ray, he auditioned for that role. The audition was so strong. Of course, Jack Nicholson is one of my favorite actors of all time. I love that Ray has very strong genes, and his smile, instantly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s like looking at a young Jack,” he added.

He continued, “What really struck me was how well he slipped into that venomous but charming character he’s playing in the film. He could bring again that feeling of, I’m really, really anxious, but part of it is also tickling me.”

While Finn said he did not originate the role of Paul, the late actor husband to Scott’s global pop star character Skye Riley, for Ray Nicholson, he called the casting “wonderful kismet.”

The sequel to the 2022 horror film follows Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), a famous pop singer. The film revolves around a mysterious entity, which looks like people creepily smiling. It scares a psychiatrist, played by Sosie Bacon. The pop sensation also gets terrified by horrifying incidents.

‘Smile 2’, which premiered in theaters Friday, unfolds as a pop phenom contends with the inexplicable and escalating effects of dealing with a haunting smiling figure that follows her wherever she goes.

For the Paramount sequel, which also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Kyle Gallner, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Raul Castillo and Dylan Gelula, Finn drew from the real-life lore of women affected by the often brutal machinations of fame, including Amy Winehouse, Whitney Houston and Britney Spears, reported Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)