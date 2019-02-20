Meghan Markle's baby shower: Priyanka Chopra posted a sun-kissed selfie of her on Instagram and since then, the fans are wondering why is she is not going to Meghan Markle's baby shower. The grand celebration will be done in New York City and many of Meghan's friends will be gracing the party. However, piggy chops would not be one of them and the reason is this!

Meghan Markle’s baby shower: Since just two months are left for Meghan Markle to welcome her first baby with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex decided to take a trip to the New York City for a secret baby shower party. The former Suits actress decided to head to the US to surround herself with her best friends, weeks before she gives birth.

The British royal family member was spotted entering the Polo Bar with her girls. Reportedly about 15 to 20 of Meghan’s friends, which includes stylist Jessica Mulroney, designer Misha Nonoo, Suits costar Abigail Spencer and ace tennis player Serena Williams joined her for the baby shower. Flaunting her baby bump at all the places, she decided to hide her bump under a navy Victoria Beckham coat and scarf. The brumal weather made the royal star put on her jeans and knee-high boots for her party.

Meghan was clicked with most of her friends at the Polo Bar, however, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was missing from the gathering. The two stars have been friends for years now. Chopra had also attended Meghan’s royal wedding in the UK last summer. However, they haven’t been spotted together since then.

The actress couldn’t attend the gathering since she is in California currently. PeeCee shared a sunkissed selfie on Instagram a few hours ago to reveal that she’s not in the Big Apple and hence couldn’t make it to the shower.

