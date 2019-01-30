The Simmba actor, who entered with a bang in the film industry with her debut in Kedarnath, has already captured the hearts of the audience and is in a spree to ace her performances. It is speculated that the former has withdrawn her name from her dad's Love Aj Kal 2.

Sara Ali Khan has reportedly refused to work in her father Saif Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s film Love Aj Kal 2. Her fans, who were enthralled on hearing that the Simmba actor would be uniting with her father for the film seem to be disappointed with this sudden twist. The duo was supposed to be playing father-daughter in Imtiaz Ali’s film which seems to have not worked out for Sara. The sources said that it’s not for the first time that the Kedarnath actress has let go of a film with her father.

Earlier, it was being speculated that the two were approached for Nitin Kakkar’s Jawaani Jaaneman, which turned out to be just a back-fence talk. Sara stated that she is open for doing films with her father, provided it justifies their character. We are hoping to spectate the duo in a film post haste. Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara ventured into acting by playing the leading role in the 2018 films Kedarnath and Simmba. In an episode of Koffee With Karan, she confessed she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan who is allegedly dating Ananya Pandey.

With her debut, the tinsel town has undoubtedly got blessed with another remarkable actor. She has also come out as a fashionista and barely shies away from experimenting with new looks. In no time, she has become a role model for many aspiring actors in the film industry.

