Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of this year. The romantic drama, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles is slated to hit the silver screen on December 21 this year. Besides being one of the most anticipated film of this year and so much buzz being created around about the film, good news for the makers was that Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister and American superhero film Aquaman, which were earlier going to clash with SRK’s Zero, will now be releasing on a different day.

With this, great news for the makers of Zero is that actor-turned-producer Ritesh Deshmukh, who has now ventured into Marathi cinema and has produced the upcoming Marathi film Mauli which was slated to release with Zero at the box office, has now pushed the release date. With this, the makers and the entire star cast of Zero can sit back and relax as Shah Rukh Khan; Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero will now enjoy a solo release and the box office which will obviously be grand!

Talking about the same, King Khan on Monday took to his official Twitter handle to thank Ritesh Deshmukh for this kind gesture. He thanked him and said that he is touched by Ritesh’s decision. Ritesh Deshmukh, then replied to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet with an I Love You and it seems like the bond these actors and filmmakers share is actually very strong as they do such kind gestures for each other. Ritesh and Shah Rukh Khan’s PDA was loved by fans on social media.

