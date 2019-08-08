Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Jabariya Jodi is all set to hit the screens tomorrow and we could not wait much to watch it. A complete package of romantic comedy shows the practice of forceful marriages known as Pakadwa Shaadis in some parts of the Bihar. Basically, to avoid the dowry practices the bride’s family kidnaps the groom and forcefully make him marry the bride at the gunpoint. When this movie was offered to Sidharth Malhotra, he got really excited to play the character which he never played before as well as somewhere through this ultimate character, he thought that he would be able to pull up his down falling career graph.

When Sidharth was asked about what made him take up this challenging character to play? He said, this character is something he has never played before and when he was narrated the script by the makers; he got enthusiastic to play the role and do the justice to it. He also said that this kind of film has never been shown in the Indian Cinema before so it would be interesting to come up with something unique and new. Playing the role of a typical Patna boy was something made him even more interested. Being born and brought up in Delhi, Sidharth has always seen this leheza.

The subject covered in this movie is kind of never seen before on big screens, that’s why the film has developed a curiosity among the audience to watch the ultimate avatar of Sidharth Malhotra.

To do justice with the theme of the film, it is being shot at various places in Uttar Pradesh. Coincidently, the story writers belong to the same state so it was easy for them to plot the story in a more realistic manner. The film also offers some great hip-hop songs, variations and other multiple flavors of drama which makes it a must-watch for the audience.

The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles. This Bollywood upcoming is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh which is all set to release on 9th August 2019.

