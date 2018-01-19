Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said-“Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time, which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent.”

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan is always in the limelight as the little cupcake is one of the cutest kids and his stunning eyes and beautiful smile catches all the attention every now and then. However, Inaaya’s mother, Soha Ali Khan and Taimur’s daddy, Saif Ali Khan get worried when Taimur is left alone with Inaaya. Talking about the relationship between the two adorable cousins—Taimur and Inaaya, Soha said, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

The actress-turned-author further said-“Taimur and Inaaya are both kids, just a few months apart from each other so it really helps to observe Taimur, follow his growth, the changes and milestones in his life and be more aware and prepared while raising Inaaya. Bhai and Kareena both help Kunal and me with handy tips from time to time, which is a blessing when you are a new, first time parent.” “Bhai and I have an 8-year age difference. But Taimur and Inaaya will only have a year’s. I hope they grow fond of each other as they grow up, become best friends. Of course, Taimur is a little older so he will always be the elder brother to Inaaya, protective about her.”