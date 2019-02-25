Sonali Bendre recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her shoot photos. Further, she captioned the image revealing the reason for the shoot. Sonali Bendre is shooting for a special project which is related to mothers and it is predicted that it might be related to mothers day on March 8, 2019.

Sonali Bendre is one of the most hardworking actors in the industry and tackles every situation with patience and calmness. The actor is in India from the past two months since she returned back from her cancer treatment in New York. During her treatment, many of her close friends like Susanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra also visited her, in order to make her feel good. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures about her experience of facing the camera. The reason for the shoot is not a movie instead it is a special project that is related to mothers and it is predicted that it might be shot for Women Day on March 8.

Prior to her treatment, the hard-working actor was last seen on the Television screens for judging the show India’s Best Dramebaaz with judges with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar. Talking about her last movie, she was seen in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dubara in the year 2013 where she did a small cameo appearance. Recently, the actor was also making news for her upload about celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor. Some of the actors hit movies include Chori Chori, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Aga Bai Arrecha!, Palnati Brahmanayudu, Lajja, Murari, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and many more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6xpqJT74BU

