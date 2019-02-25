Sonali Bendre is one of the most hardworking actors in the industry and tackles every situation with patience and calmness. The actor is in India from the past two months since she returned back from her cancer treatment in New York. During her treatment, many of her close friends like Susanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra also visited her, in order to make her feel good. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share some pictures about her experience of facing the camera. The reason for the shoot is not a movie instead it is a special project that is related to mothers and it is predicted that it might be shot for Women Day on March 8.

Prior to her treatment, the hard-working actor was last seen on the Television screens for judging the show India’s Best Dramebaaz with judges with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar. Talking about her last movie, she was seen in Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dubara in the year 2013 where she did a small cameo appearance. Recently, the actor was also making news for her upload about celebrity make-up artist Mickey Contractor. Some of the actors hit movies include Chori Chori, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Aga Bai Arrecha!, Palnati Brahmanayudu, Lajja, Murari, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain and many more.

Sometimes, you strike a chord with someone and that bond simply stays for life. @mickeycontractor is just that person for me. We go back a looooong way. The depth and breadth of his knowledge is overwhelming and intriguing at the same time! A man with killer wit and someone who calls a spade a spade. So when we met for a shoot recently, we just picked up from where we had left off… reliving all those memories. One thing hasn't changed… even after all these years, I completely trust his genius. From doing my eyebrows for the VERY first time, to giving me my first quick haircut now that my hair is growing back, I'm glad we've not run out of firsts. I love you, Mickey! It's friends like you who make the journey so beautiful. #FriendsLikeFamily

They say "Distance makes the heart grow fonder". It sure does. But let's never underestimate what distance teaches you. Being away from home in the city of New York, I realized I was walking amongst so many stories. Each trying to write their own chapter in different ways. Each struggling to do it but never giving up. Each taking it #OneDayAtATime. And now I'm on my way back to where my heart is. It's a feeling I can't describe in words but I'm going to try – it's the joy to see my family and friends again, the excitement to do what I love and mainly the gratitude for the journey I've had up until this moment. The fight is not yet over…but I'm happy and looking forward to this happy interval 🙂 It's time to learn that there is a new normal out there and I can't wait to embrace it and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. #NowPlaying #AdventureOfALifeTime🎵 And as my adventure with life continues these words by Chris Martin hit home, "Everything you want is a dream away. Under this pressure, under this weight We are diamonds taking shape…"

“I knew that if I allowed fear to overtake me, my journey was doomed. Fear, to a great extent, is born of a story we tell ourselves, and so I chose to tell myself a different story from the one women are told. I decided I was safe. I was strong. I was brave. Nothing could vanquish me.” – Cheryl Strayed, Wild. Over the past couple of months, I have had good days and bad ones. There have been days when I’ve been so exhausted and in so much pain that even lifting a finger hurt. I feel like sometimes it’s a cycle… one that starts off with physical pain and leads to mental and emotional pain. The bad days have been many… Post chemo, post-surgery and the like… where even just laughing hurts. Sometimes it felt like it took everything I’ve had to push past it… a minute to minute battle with myself. I got through it knowing that even though I was fighting a long drawn out, draining battle… it was one that was worth the fight. It’s important to remember that we’re allowed to have those bad days. Forcing yourself to be happy and cheerful all the time serves no purpose. Who are we being fake and putting on an act for? I allowed myself to cry, to feel the pain, to indulge in self-pity… for a short while. Only you know what you’re going through and it is fine to accept it. Emotions aren’t wrong. Feeling negative emotions isn’t wrong. But after a point, identify it, recognize it and refuse to let it control your life. It takes an immense amount of self-care to get out of that zone. Sleep always helps, or having my favourite smoothie after chemo, or just talking to my son. For now, as my treatment continues… my visual focus remains to just get better and get back home. It’s yet another test… Student all my life… Learning all my life… #OneDayAtATime 📷: @srishtibehlarya

