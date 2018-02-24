Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan had reportedly slashed down his fee by half for filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's directorial October opposite debutant Banita Sandhu. According to latest reports, the filmmaker had informed Varun that the film will be a short budgeted film. Consecutively, the superstar decided to reduce his fee by 50% immediately since he was so impressed by the story. October is scheduled to hit the screens on April 13, 2018.

Bollywood superstar Varun Dhawan has reportedly slashed his fee by half for his much-anticipated film ‘October’ directed by Shoojit Sircar. According to a latest report by TOI, when the filmmaker had approached Varun with the script, he had made it very clear that the film will be short budgeted film. Surprisingly, Varun was so impressed with the story that he immediately agreed to reduce his fee by 50% instead of giving the film any other thought. Reportedly, the shooting of the film was also wrapped up in just 38 days, much ahead of the planned schedule.

Starring Varun Dhawan and debutant Banita Sandhu, October is scheduled to hit the screens on April 13, 2018. Earlier this month, Varun Dhawan took to his Twitter handle to share the first teaser of the film and tweeted, “A movie very close to my heart #October. Here’s the October feeler #ValentinesWithOctober @ShoojitSircar @BanitaSandhu @ronnielahiri http://bit.ly/WorldOfOctober .” In a conversation with a leading news agency, Shoojit Sircar had earlier revealed, “‘October’ is my take on love, this is the real love I believe in and I have experienced in life. The film has little experiences from my life and from what Juhi (Chaturvedi) has written. This was a difficult film like Piku and Madras Cafe. I do not select stories thinking anything specific, I just go by what I like, what comes to my mind. ”

Commenting on his decision to cast Varun Dhawan, the director said, “There are certain potentials that I like to tap as a director in actors. I tried that with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan in Piku and Taapsee Pannu in Pink. He (Varun) is hungry and ready to surrender and when you find that in an actor, what else do you want. I do not want anybody to do a favour on me, I want someone to come and jump in and say let’s do it.”

