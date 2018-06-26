Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2018. After garnering 12 million views on the trailer of the film, it is now trending on Twitter as 'Heroic Gold Trailer'. Helmed by Reema Kagti, the film will now hit the screens on August 15.

With almost 12 million views, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold has already created a rage on social media. From positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, the film has surely emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Interestingly, the craze for Gold trailer is so high that twitterati has decided to make it trend the top charts with the phrase ‘Heroic Gold trailer’and have come out with hilarious memes.

Along with garnering a positive reaction from the audience, the trailer of the film has been further lauded by Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Pulkit Samrat. Karan Johar reacted to the trailer of the film and called it super impactful. He added that this one is going to be huge.

Check out of some of the Twitter reactions on Heroic Gold teaser:

HEROIC GOLD TRAILER Best trailer of this year by far class acting best bgm awesome supporting cast hockey patriotism INDIA and AKSHAY KUMAR the main reason — KarmaRishwatNahiLeta (@AAAOOOLOLITA) June 26, 2018

The film Gold which is pure gold in every sense features Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles. HEROIC GOLD TRAILER pic.twitter.com/ZfsDnTdtHE — ABHINAY 🏅 🇮🇳 (@abhisatna) June 26, 2018

Admit it

No one can do a patriotic movie better than this guy 💪😎 HEROIC GOLD TRAILER#GoldTrailer #Gold pic.twitter.com/R8gW78PbY8 — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) June 26, 2018

HEROIC GOLD TRAILER is winning hearts!!! Credit goes to One and Only Our Brilliant @akshaykumar 👏😍😃#GoldTrailer Trending on No.1🎉🏑Box Office be ready..#AkshayKumar with #Gold🎖 is coming to boost you up😃😄🤓 on 15 August🎉💖 pic.twitter.com/nMyTuxeZ33 — Gazalpreet Kaur (@KaurGazalpreet) June 26, 2018

Friend:- bhai #GoldTrailer Kitni baar dekha ? Me:-

HEROIC GOLD TRAILER pic.twitter.com/NQrJXrYFGS — Deep Valesha (@deepvalesha) June 26, 2018

HEROIC GOLD TRAILER

Trending at 14 worldwide

& Trending at 6 Indiawide@excelmovies pic.twitter.com/Odc7SoUTzQ — ARYA GOLD CLUB♣ (@AryaAkkian) June 26, 2018

“Gold, British India,” and an intense-looking Akshay giving ‘the stare’ to the British flag. What transpires over a couple of minutes in the trailer is a mix of patriotism and sports, just everything one could have expected from Khiladi Kumar. HEROIC GOLD TRAILER pic.twitter.com/0vR91EDe2c — ABHINAY 🏅 🇮🇳 (@abhisatna) June 26, 2018

