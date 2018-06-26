With almost 12 million views, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy starrer Gold has already created a rage on social media. From positive reviews from the film critics as well as the audience, the film has surely emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2018. Interestingly, the craze for Gold trailer is so high that twitterati has decided to make it trend the top charts with the phrase ‘Heroic Gold trailer’and have come out with hilarious memes.

Along with garnering a positive reaction from the audience, the trailer of the film has been further lauded by Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza and Pulkit Samrat. Karan Johar reacted to the trailer of the film and called it super impactful. He added that this one is going to be huge.

Check out of some of the Twitter reactions on Heroic Gold teaser:

