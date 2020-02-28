Tiger Shroff is all ready to give out another sequel after Baaghi 3. He announced on his social media account that is is very happy to take forward another franchise. tiger even uploaded his first look picture on his social media handles. Read the full article to know more about it.

Heropanti 2: Actor Tiger Shroff is known in the film industry not because of his acting skills but because of his stunts and dance. He announced his next project on his social media handle today. He is going to take forward another franchise. Shroff’s next project is going to be Another Franchise film, Heropanti 2. Heropanti was a Hindi remake of a Telegu film, Parugu. Heropanti was a romantic, thriller and action movie produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was Tiger’s and Kriti’s debut movie in the Bollywood industry.

The first look of Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 is out now. Tiger Shroff himself shared his first look on his social media account with the announcement.Tiger Shroff wrote on his Twitter account that this franchise is special to him. He is blessed and grateful to be carrying another franchise after Baaghi with his mentor Sajid sir forward. He shared 2 posters of his first look, both the posters show tiger in his as usual action mode, he is armed and has a fierce look. In one of the posters, there are several guns pointed at him.

Tiger Shroff will be seen next in Baaghi 3 and his being ready for the promotions of the movie. Though the look of Tiger has always been the same in all of his films. Viewers now expect him to do something better and different.

Let’s hope we will be able to see some other side of Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, as Baaghi 3 trailer is out now and what we all saw was just action and stunts.

Audiences do expect him to grow up in his acting skills as much he grows in his action and dancing skills.

