Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero have failed miserably to woo the audiences at the box office, however, the fact has not affected Anushka’s style game during the promotions. Last night, Anushka was seen on the sets of Dance Plus along with her co-stars Shah Rukh and Katrina and it was her style statement that caught a number of eyeballs. Besides this, the Sui Dhaaga actor also shared her look on her Instagram handle and it has taken the Internet by storm. Looking flawlessly beautiful, Anushka has proved that she knows how to nail a look like a pro.

Donning an all-black outfit with hair tied in a pony, the diva looks an epitome of perfection. On the top of all, it is her pair of danglers that are completing her look. There is no denying to the fact that Anushka is looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in the picture. So far, the picture has garnered over 780k likes on social media while the comment section of the picture is flooded with compliments for the diva. Here’s take a look at the picture:

A couple of days back, Anushka made heads turn as she made a shimmery entry to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Bollywood reception. The diva wore an emerald saree and believe it but she made the saree look classy. It was Anushka who started the wedding season in Bollywood after she married cricketer Virat Kohli in December last year. Meanwhile, take a look at some of Anushka’s best pictures that have been posted by her on Instagram.

