It's not often that we see a film about two dysfunctional people and get to understand their world. Well-known director Shyamaprasad celebrates life through Jude and Crystal in his film 'Hey Jude'. This is a feel-good film brought alive by Nivin Pauly and Trisha that leaves you with a smile on your face as you walk out of the theatre. Read on to find out what the film is all about

When you first meet Jude (Nivin Pauly), you think he’s very quirky though his dad Dominic (Siddique) believes he’s brilliant and his mom is constantly praying for him. This young man, who lives in Kochi, is all buttoned up, eats only certain foods and always has lunch at 12 30 pm. The fussy man can never hold a job either but you soon discover that there’s much more to Jude. Jude has Asperger’s Syndrome which makes him a genius at Maths and facts and figures but terrible at social interactions and emotions. He loves the ocean world and it’s not just his room that’s filled with fish and pictures of sea animals but even his tees! The irony, though, is that Jude is terrified of water.

One day, his dad receives a call stating his aunt has passed away in Goa and they need him to attend the reading of the will. Jude and his parents head to Goa and this is where his life changes. Not only does his grand-aunt leave Jude and his dad her entire estate, he also runs into singer Crystal aka Crys (Trisha) and her dad Sebastien (Vijay Menon). His whole life turns topsy-turvy. How does his life change? What happens to Jude when he meets Crystal? Director Shyamaprasad has focussed on the lives of two dysfunctional people – Jude and Crystal – in the movie and beautifully narrates how these two contrasting characters together surmount their fears and discover happiness. Jude doesn’t understand emotions while Crystal is not able to control hers. Jude fears the water whereas Crystal loves the ocean. Jude can’t relate to people but Crystal is a free bird who loves to socialise.

Nivin Pauly is the heart and soul of the film and his portrayal of Jude is flawless. Every aspect of the character like the eye movements, gestures, the way he speaks and how he transforms towards the end is nuanced by Nivin Pauly effortlessly. Trisha as Crystal perhaps has got one of the best roles in her career and she has pulled it off. Siddique and Vijay Menon excel at their roles as the fathers’ of the two characters respectively and their banter adds flavour to the story.

One must applaud director Shyamaprasad for taking two characters who are considered not ‘normal’ by society and showing how normal they in fact are. Through the film he conveys that everyone has quirks – they just differ in degrees and type – but how we all ultimately want the same thing – happiness and fulfillment.

As for the film, it is quite slow in its narration, especially in the first half. While the story is different because it has two dysfunctional people, it’s also run-of-the-mill because it’s predictable. The cinematography by Girish Gangadharan celebrates Goa and the music by Ouseppachan, M. Jayachandran, Gopi Sundar and Rahul Raj, is apt for the film. ‘Hey Jude’ is a feel-good film brought alive by Nivin and Trisha that leaves you with a smile on your face as you walk out of the theatre.