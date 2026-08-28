Hi Movie Review: Kavin And Nayanthara Make An Unusual Pair Work, But Is It Worth A Theatre Watch?

Hi Movie Review: Romantic comedies do not always need a revolutionary plot to work. Sometimes all they need is two actors you enjoy watching, enough humour to keep things moving and an emotional payoff that makes the journey worthwhile. Vishnu Edavan’s Hi understands that formula well, even if it does not always know how to elevate it.

Starring Kavin and Nayanthara in a pairing that generated considerable curiosity before release, Hi is a breezy romantic comedy built around misunderstandings, family chaos and two people who gradually find themselves drawn towards each other. The chemistry works better than some may have expected, but the film itself remains far more conventional than its unusual casting initially suggests.

What Is Hi About?

Kavin plays Mayilsamy, or MS, a man carrying his own baggage from past romantic rejection. Nayanthara plays Devayani, who finds herself trying to escape an arranged marriage she does not want.

Their lives collide in rather dramatic fashion when Mayilsamy claims that Devayani is pregnant with his child in an attempt to prevent her prospective groom’s family from taking her away. One lie naturally demands another, and before long, both families are dragged into an increasingly complicated web of explanations, misunderstandings and manufactured situations. That setup gives director Vishnu Edavan plenty of room for comedy, and Hi is at its most entertaining when it simply allows the chaos to unfold.

Kavin And Nayanthara’s Chemistry Is The Biggest Surprise

The biggest question before release was whether Kavin and Nayanthara would actually look convincing together on screen. Thankfully, they do. Kavin brings an easy-going energy to Mayilsamy and is particularly comfortable with the film’s lighter moments. His expressions and comic timing help several ordinary scenes land better than they might have on paper.

Nayanthara brings considerably more maturity to Devayani. She is composed in the romantic portions and particularly effective when the screenplay allows the character to challenge Mayilsamy’s behaviour rather than merely react to it. Their pairing feels fresh without the film desperately trying to convince viewers that it is unusual. That itself works in Hi’s favour. Kavin has also pushed back against describing the film principally as an age-gap romance, calling it a straightforward love story instead.

Hi Works Best When The Families Take Over

The supporting cast gives Hi much of its personality. K Bhagyaraj gets some of the film’s more enjoyable one-liners, while Prabhu brings warmth to Devayani’s father. Raadhika Sarathkumar, Sathyan and others help turn the central lie into the kind of escalating family confusion that Tamil comedies have traditionally used very effectively. There are stretches where Hi almost becomes a full-blown comedy of errors, and those are arguably more entertaining than some of its straightforward romantic portions.

Where Does Hi Fall Short?

The problem is familiarity. Once the central premise is established, audiences familiar with romantic comedies will rarely struggle to predict the emotional direction of the film. Several promising ideas are introduced but not explored deeply enough.

Devayani’s relationship with her family could have carried considerably more emotional weight. Mayilsamy’s past rejection and his reaction towards the woman involved also open up an interesting conversation about entitlement and rejection, but the screenplay only occasionally digs beneath the surface.

At 2 hours and 33 minutes, the film could also have benefited from tighter editing. This is where the difference between a pleasant rom-com and a memorable one becomes apparent. Hi has enough charm to keep you engaged, but not enough emotional depth or consistently sharp comedy to stay with you long after the credits.

Music And Visuals Keep Things Breezy

Jen Martin’s music complements the film’s light mood without overwhelming the narrative. The background score works particularly well during the romantic and comic stretches, while the cinematography gives the film a polished, colourful appearance. The technical departments understand exactly what kind of film Hi wants to be: warm, accessible and uncomplicated.

Hi Movie Review Verdict: Is It Worth Watching In Theatres?

Hi is not the fresh reinvention of the romantic comedy that its unusual lead pairing might initially make you expect. What it does offer is a pleasant family entertainer carried by Kavin and Nayanthara’s unexpectedly comfortable chemistry, a dependable supporting cast and enough humorous moments to prevent the familiar storyline from becoming dull.

If you enjoy uncomplicated Tamil rom-coms and family comedies, there is enough here for a relaxed theatre watch. But if you are expecting a romance with major emotional depth or something drastically different from the genre’s usual template, Hi may feel too safe.

Rating: 3/5

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