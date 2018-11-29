Hiba Nawab hot and sexy photos: Listed as one of the most desirable women of 2018 in a recent report, Hiba Nawab is the upcoming diva of the Indian television who is already making fans go crazy with her performance in her show Jijaji Chat Par Hai. It's a daily soap aired on SAB TV and has already become a popular sitcom.

Hiba Nawab hot and sexy photos: Listed as one of the most desirable women of 2018 in a recent report, Hiba Nawab is the upcoming diva of the Indian television who is already making fans go crazy with her performance in her show Jijaji Chat Par Hai. It’s a daily soap aired on SAB TV and has already become a popular sitcom. Hiba Nawab is being seen as one of the most ambitious actresses of the Indian Television and who knows she might be a big face in Bollywood in years to come. Hiba Nawab was born on November 14, 1996, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She showed interest in acting since her childhood and used to participate in the school’s competition, cultural programs. Hiba Nawab pursued her education from Bishop Conrad School in Bareilly Cantt.

Flagging of her acting debut as a child actor in shows like Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki, Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai and Saat Phere, it was in 2013 when she got the break in Channel V’s Crazy Stupid Ishq in which she played the character of Anushka Atwal. Following this, in 2015, she played the role of Amaya in Tere Sheher Mein which aired on Star Plus. Furthermore, she was also the part of another daily soap Meri Saasu Maa and Bhaag Bakool Bhaag. At present, Hiba Nawab is touching new heights of success in her show Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, aired on SAB TV in which she plays the role of Elaichi, who falls in love with a tenant at her house who works at his father’s clothing shop. Hiba Nawab was also listed in Times of India 20 most desirable women on Indian Television. Check out some of the latest hot and sexy photographs of Hiba Nawab, who is being seen as one of the most promising actresses.

