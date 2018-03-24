Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's Hichki has managed to secure a good start at the box office on its opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to reveal the Day 1 collection of Hichki and revealed that the film has minted Rs 3.30 crore across 961 screens. The film recorded a better occupancy post evening and is expected to witness an escalation in business on Saturday and Sunday.

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is off to a good start at the box office as the film has minted Rs 3. 30 crore on Day 1 of the film release. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses… Records better occupancy post evening onwards… Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.” Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Hichki chronicles of the journey of an aspiring teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette Syndome.

Taran Adarsh also compared the Day 1 collections of heroine centric films like Mom, Simran, Tumhari Sulu, Begum Jaan and Hichki and tweeted, “Heroine-centric movies and Day 1 biz… Note: Diverse genres… Varying screen count… India biz… #Hichki Day 1: ₹ 3.30 cr #Tumhari Sulu Day 1: ₹ 2.87 cr #Mom Day 1: ₹ 2.90 cr #Simran Day 1: ₹ 2.77 cr #BegumJaan Day 1: ₹ 3.94 cr.” Apart from a good performance at the box office, the audience feedback for Hichki has also been supremely positive.

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who is also a good friend of Rani, shared his review on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Just saw one of the most enjoyable films in a long time! Great story! Amazing performances! Superb film! Thoroughly enjoyed it! It’s called Hichki. Please don’t miss it! Thank you Rani, Sidharth, Neeraj Kabi and the entire cast of young students. You were absolutely amazing! Love. a.” Hichki is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen.

