Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki has managed to mint Rs 34.50 crore on the tenth day of its release. The film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. Hichki has been backed by Yash Raj Films.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s recent film Hichki, which released on March 23, has been running successfully at the domestic Box Office despite other releases such as Raid and Baaghi 2 which opened to a huge amount. Although the film is facing tough competition at the Box Office, it is still en enjoying a successful run and has minted Rs 34.50 crore in the second week. The film has a unique and touching storyline and Rani Mukerji’s path-breaking performance has helped the film grow. Hichki, which has been backed by Yash Raj Films, is based on a rare speech disorder called the Tourette’s syndrome.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to Twitter to share the latest Box Office collection and wrote, “#Hichki braves the #Baaghi2 juggernaut… Puts up IMPRESSIVE numbers in Weekend 2… Emerges a HIT… [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr, Sun 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 34.50 cr. India biz.” He further tweeted, “#Hichki biz at a glance…Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr, Weekend 2: ₹ 8.40 cr [681 screens], Total: ₹ 34.50 cr. India biz. HIT.” The film also stars Shivkumar Subramaniam, Neeraj Kabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar in supporting roles. The film has received positive reviews and its unique plot is what made fans love the film.

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 Box Office collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff’s action-thriller mints Rs 73.10 crore

#Hichki braves the #Baaghi2 juggernaut… Puts up IMPRESSIVE numbers in Weekend 2… Emerges a HIT… [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr, Sun 3.40 cr. Total: ₹ 34.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

#Hichki biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 26.10 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 8.40 cr [681 screens]

Total: ₹ 34.50 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to recreate his iconic song Oh Oh Jaane Jaana for Isabelle Kaif’s debut film

The film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. Hichki has been directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra.

ALSO READ:Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: 5 breakthrough performances of the most celebrated actor

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App