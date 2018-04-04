Rani Mukerji’s recent film Hichki, which film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Rani Mukerji’s previous film Mardaani after minting Rs 36.60 crore.

Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki has been enjoying a successful run at the domestic Box Office. The film, despite other big releases such as Raid and Baaghi 2, has been able to surpass the lifetime collection of Rani Mukerji’s previous film Mardaani after minting Rs 36.60 crore on the eleventh day of its release. The film is being loved by both the audience and the critics and Rani Mukerji’s breakthrough performance is being loved by her fans across the globe!

Rani’s previous film Mardaani’s lifetime Box Office collection was Rs 35.82 crore and with Hichki collecting Rs 36.60 crore in just eleven days, it surely a big success for the makers of the film. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of Rani Mukerji’s film and wrote, “#Hichki crosses *lifetime biz* of Rani Mukerji’s previous film #Mardaani [₹ 35.82 cr]… [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr, Sun 3.40 cr, Mon 1.10 cr, Tue 1 cr. Total: ₹ 36.60 cr. India biz.” In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome.

The film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. Hichki has been directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film was released on March 23.

