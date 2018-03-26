Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has managed to win the hearts of the audiences and film critics alike. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest box office figures on his Twitter handle and revealed that the film has managed to mint a total of Rs 15.35 crore in the opening weekend. Calling the film an outright winner, he further revealed that the film has also managed to recover the entire investment put in the film.

Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki has secured a place for itself in the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Apart from receiving appreciation from the audiences as well as film critics, Hichki has managed to earn a total of Rs. 15.35 crore in the opening weekend. Film critic and Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the latest box office figures and tweeted, “#Hichki finds appreciation from audience and applause from critics… Goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Will have to stay stronger over weekdays now… Fri 3.30 cr, Sat 5.35 cr, Sun 6.70 cr. Total: ₹ 15.35 cr [961 screens]. India biz.”

With a tremendous growth at the box office on Day 2 and Day 3, Hichki has already emerged as an outright winner as the makers have already recovered the entire investment put in the film. “What makes #Hichki an OUTRIGHT WINNER is the perfect blend of super content + right economics… While the theatrical biz is going strong, Yash Raj has already recovered *entire* investment [₹ 20 cr] from non-theatrical platforms [Digital, Satellite, Music],” Taran tweeted. He further added, “The trade often feels it’s not the film, but the price/economics that fails… RoI [return on investment] is of paramount importance at the end of the day… If the film wins audience mandate + distributors are smiling + producer/s are in profit zone, THAT’S success!”

Speaking about the film’s box office success, Rani told a leading news agency, “With the incredible love that audiences have showered on ‘Hichki’ and on me, they have proven that for them good cinema and good performance is the only thing that matters – not marital status, not parenthood.” Directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and bankrolled by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Hichki chronicles of the journey of an aspiring teacher Naina Mathur, who suffers from Tourette Syndome.

