Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s comeback film Hichki has been enjoying a successful run at the Box Office despite other releases such as Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2. The film, which minted Rs 3.30 crore on opening day, has now collected Rs 31.10 crore on the ninth day of its release. Although Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani starrer Baaghi 2 has been breaking many Box Office records, Hichki is still managing to have a successful run at the Box Office.

Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest figures of Rani Mukerji’s film and wrote, “#Hichki is SUPER-STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.10 cr. India biz.” The film also stars Shivkumar Subramaniam, Neeraj Kabi, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sachin Pilgaonkar in supporting roles. Rani Mukerji’s phenomenal performance in the film has been applauded both by the critics as well as audiences. The film has received positive reviews and its unique plot is what made fans love the film.

#Hichki is SUPER-STEADY… [Week 2] Fri 2.40 cr, Sat 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 31.10 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2018

The film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. Hichki has been directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film was released on March 23.

