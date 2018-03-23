Rani Mukerji, who is known to be one of the finest actresses of Indian cinema, is making a comeback on the silver screen with her upcoming film Hichki, which is released on March 23. The film, which is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class, is expected to mint Rs 4 crore on its opening day. Hichki has been directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who is known for her versatility and contribution to Indian cinema for over two decades, is making a comeback on the big screen with her upcoming film Hichki which released on Friday—March 23. The much-awaited film generated a lot of curiosity among fans since the trailer of the film was released as it is based on the unique topic of Tourette syndrome. Rani Mukerji’s performance is being applauded ever since the trailer was released and because of the unique storyline, Hichki is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

The film, which will have a solo release at the Box office, is expected to mint Rs 4 crore on the opening day. Although the film is expected to see growth over the weekend after a good word of mouth, the film is expected to have a slow start as it doesn’t have any big stars and is not a typical masala entertainer. Also, Hichki is expected to face competition from Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Kartik Aaryan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which are running successfully at the Box Office.

The film is an adaptation of Hollywood film Front of the Class (2008), which itself was based on the book, Front of the Class: How Tourette Syndrome Made Me the Teacher I Never Had by Brad Cohen. In the film, Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome. Hichki has been directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

