Rani Mukherji is back on screen after a four year break with a remake of the Hollywood film ‘Front of the Class’. In ‘Hichki’, Rani essays the lead role of Naina Mathur, a young teacher, who suffers from Tourette’s syndrome. She desperately tries to get a teaching but is rejected by 12 schools for her nervous system disorder. She finally succeeds in getting a job at an elite school and ends up as class teacher to 9F. This class has 14 students from the neighbouring slum thanks to RTE and they are the most notorious kids in school. They are shunned by other kids as well as the other teachers in school. Their refusal to study and constant pranks cost them seven teachers in eight months but Naina is determined to make a success out of them. How does Tourette’s affect Naina? Does she succeed in making class 9F pass their exams? Does 9F accept Naina?

Rani Mukherji has chosen a performance-oriented role to come back to films after the birth of her daughter. As Naina Mathur with a neurological disorder, Rani is a delight to watch on screen. The way she delivers her dialogues with the ‘wah wah’ and ‘chak chak’ interspersed is quite effortless and convincing. The way she uses new techniques to teach these kids who don’t want to learn is also fun and a learning for others in fact. She stands by them no matter what and that’s how she wins their hearts – and ours.

The kids who have been handpicked to play the kids in 9F must be applauded. They deliver as those who turn from just a bunch of slum kids to smart ones who can ace their studies. But the lives of these kids is not strongly explored as it could have been. They are misfits in the elite school and this would have added more drama to the film.

At the end of the day, director Siddharth P Malhotra’s film is about the class of 9F and their teacher with a neurological syndrome. There’s not much to show how much Naina struggled as a child thanks to her syndrome other than a glimpse of one or two instances. Perhaps exploring this side of her life would have given the film more depth.

When we watch the film, we are reminded of some of our own teachers in school – ones who believed in us and ones who had no faith in our success. And our favourite teachers too. Watch the movie for Rani Mukherji’s stellar performance.

