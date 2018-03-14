Hichki's new song Phir Kya Hai Gham features Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur, who is determined to turn her weakness into her strengths. In the song, Naina is seen overcoming the challenge of her speech defect to find a teaching job as she feels that she is born to be a teacher. Hichki is scheduled to hit the screens on March 23rd, 2017.

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is set on a journey to turn her weaknesses into strengths in her new song ‘Phir Kya Hai Gham’ from her much-awaited film ‘Hichki’. The song follows the journey of Naina Mathur (Rani Mukerji), who aspires to find a teaching job as she feels that she “is born to be a teacher.” Despite facing failures after failures because of her speech defect, Naina is determined that she will turn her ‘cannot’ into ‘can’ by her sheer will power and positive approach towards life.

The tag line of the song, “What is life.. without a few hiccups,” imparts one important life lesson- Do not give up on your dreams. No matter how many hiccups or difficulties you face in the path towards your success, stay focused, be determined and overcome those challenges with a bright smile on your face. Sung by Shilpa Rao, Phir Kya Hai Gham has been penned by Aditya Sharma and Neeraj Rajawat.

Also Read: Junglee first look: Vidyut Jammwal gives high-five to an elephant in this adorable poster

At a latest event, Rani revealed that she used to stammer in her childhood. She said, “There is no life without hiccups. My hiccup in life was my stammering during childhood. But we must overcome the hiccup and turn that into your strength.” Hichki chronicles the story of Naina Mathur, who suffers from a nervous system syndrome known as ‘Tourette Syndrome’. The syndrome forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film essentially is about staring down at the challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. The film will hit the screens on March 23rd, 2017.

Also Read: Panipat teaser poster: Sanjay Dutt-Arjun Kapoor’s historical drama looks powerful

Also Read: Here’s the truth behind Amitabh Bachchan’s viral photo from Thugs of Hindostan

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App